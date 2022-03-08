Ask the Expert
Suspect accused of charging more than $15K on elderly woman’s credit card

Baton Rouge police say the suspect in the photograph is accused of charging more than $15,000 on a credit card that was stolen from an elderly woman.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of charging more than $15,000 on an elderly woman’s credit card.

Authorities say the suspect pictured below is wanted for stealing a credit card from the elderly woman’s purse and using it to make purchases at businesses around the Mall of Louisiana.

Baton Rouge police say the suspect in the photograph is accused of charging more than $15,000 on a credit card that was stolen from an elderly woman.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone with any information about the suspect from the photo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

You can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 225-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips, or by visiting their website by clicking here.

The incident happened around 6:24 p.m. on Monday, March 7 in the 100 block of North 17th Street.

