Staffing shortages, crumbling infrastructure causing problems at Angola prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Angola, one of the country’s most well-known prisons, staffing shortages are forcing guards to transfer inmates to another facility.

“We are transferring 600 offenders out of the penitentiary that we’ll be moving to Allen Correctional Center which will free up staff that’s currently up thereby closing part of the West yard at the main prison that was built in 1950,” Secretary for the Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections Jimmy Le Blanc said.

State leaders say the shortage of guards boils down to three main factors.

“Pay is one, the working environment is very difficult. Our prisons aren’t air-conditioned. You’re working in an environment with what could be as many as 120-200 offenders supervising at night. There are a lot of restrictions on what you can bring into the prison, like cell phones. All that are things we are working on,” he added.

Angola to transfer 602 inmates to another facility

With more than 5,000 inmates, Angola has more than 300 guard positions left unoccupied, making it very difficult and unsafe for guards who work in tough conditions for just barely $15 an hour.

“We’ve always had high turnover and now with the economy, the way it is, turnover is even worse. When they’re discussing having to change uniforms 3 times a day because just doing rounds you’re sweating so much, I think that’s obviously going to be an issue when you’re trying to retain someone to be a guard,” State Sen. Cameron Henry (R - Metairie).

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections is seeking $2 million in funds to move some of the prisoners and make improvements at Angola. The money needs to come first, and Sen. Henry says the legislature’s approval is right around the corner.

“During this regular session we should begin to address some of the concerns,” Sen. Henry said.

The regular legislative session begins March 14, 2022.

