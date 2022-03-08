Evening, overnight rains will end well before sunrise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will be coming to an end before sunrise on Wednesday with the rest of the looking mainly dry.

Futurecast for Tuesday, March 8. (WAFB)

Expect a cloudy start to Wednesday with daybreak temperatures in the mid 40°s for metro Baton Rouge. Slow clearing through the day will mean a cool afternoon with highs in the low 60°s. It’s the mid 40°s again for Thursday morning with an afternoon high rebounding into the mid 70°s under partly cloudy skies.

Euro model for Friday, March 11. (WAFB)

A cold front on Friday brings widespread showers and thunderstorms from Friday evening into Friday night. Severe weather is not a concern at this time and rain totals should come in at well under 1.0″ for most locations.

5 day WPC rainfall forecast through Sunday, March 13. (WAFB)

The rains end overnight and skies will clear early Saturday morning with sunshine for Saturday afternoon. However, Friday’s front delivers a chill for the weekend, with a Saturday sunrise in the mid 30°s for metro Baton Rouge and an afternoon high only reaching the low 50°s. It’s even colder for Sunday morning, with a morning freeze for much of the WAFB region. Fortunately, sunshine through the day will take us into the low 60°s for the afternoon. It’s back to the 70°s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week with a slight chance for rain between late Monday and early Tuesday morning.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 8. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.