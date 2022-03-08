Evening, overnight rains will end well before sunrise
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will be coming to an end before sunrise on Wednesday with the rest of the looking mainly dry.
Expect a cloudy start to Wednesday with daybreak temperatures in the mid 40°s for metro Baton Rouge. Slow clearing through the day will mean a cool afternoon with highs in the low 60°s. It’s the mid 40°s again for Thursday morning with an afternoon high rebounding into the mid 70°s under partly cloudy skies.
A cold front on Friday brings widespread showers and thunderstorms from Friday evening into Friday night. Severe weather is not a concern at this time and rain totals should come in at well under 1.0″ for most locations.
The rains end overnight and skies will clear early Saturday morning with sunshine for Saturday afternoon. However, Friday’s front delivers a chill for the weekend, with a Saturday sunrise in the mid 30°s for metro Baton Rouge and an afternoon high only reaching the low 50°s. It’s even colder for Sunday morning, with a morning freeze for much of the WAFB region. Fortunately, sunshine through the day will take us into the low 60°s for the afternoon. It’s back to the 70°s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week with a slight chance for rain between late Monday and early Tuesday morning.
