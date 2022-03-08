Ask the Expert
No. 12 LSU vs. McNeese State postponed due to weather

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday’s game between No. 12 LSU (9-3) and McNeese State (8-4) has been postponed due to the forecast of significant rain.

The Tigers and Cowboys game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 9 with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. from Alex Box.

LSU is returning home from a rough weekend at Shriners Classic in which struggled defensively committing 10 errors in three games. Through 12 games this season the Tigers have committed 26 errors ranking No. 9 worst in the NCAA with a .940 fielding percentage.

