NCAA and NOLOC needing volunteers for 2022 Final Four events

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The NCAA and the New Orleans Local Organizing Committee (NOLOC) are needing volunteers to help organize and operate upcoming NCAA Men’s Final Four events.

The NCAA and NOLOC need approximately 2,000 volunteers to successfully host the Final Four and related events between April 1-4. Volunteers must be able to commit to two, four-hour shifts. Volunteers are needed for the March Madness Music Festival, Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One®, Information Centers, Sixth Man Squad, and New Orleans Street Team. All volunteers will receive a 2022 Men’s Final Four polo and hat, free entry into Men’s Final Four Fan Fest, and an invitation to a volunteer appreciation party.

Volunteer roles include:

March Madness Music Festival

The March Madness Music Festival presented by the NCAA Corporate Champions and Partners is three days of live music in the heart of New Orleans. Volunteers will greet attendees as they enter Woldenberg Park and assist with answering questions and directing fans.

Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One

The NCAA Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One® will feature a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center! Volunteers will greet attendees, assist with the waiver stations, answer any questions guests have, and help with the interactive games.

Information Centers

Information Center volunteers will be working at various hotels across downtown New Orleans, greeting guests at partner hotels, providing directions to fan events and welcoming fans. This is a slower paced shift.

Sixth Man Squad

When volunteers are unable to complete a shift, the Sixth Man Squad steps in – ready at a moment’s notice and familiar with all volunteer roles. This group serves as alternates for Fan Fest presented by Capital One®, Information Centers, March Madness Music Fest, New Orleans Street Team and the Volunteer HQ.

New Orleans Street Team

Street Team volunteers assist Men’s Final Four fans with directions, event information and distributing clear bags. Street Team volunteers may also be asked to assist with crowd control and direct as people as they walk to and from the Final Four games.

For more information, please visit www.finalfournola.com/volunteer. To create your volunteer profile and start signing up for shifts, visit https://gnosports.rosterfy.com/login. For further questions, contact Volunteer Manager Craig Forshag at CForshag@gnosf.org or the volunteer hotline at 504-207-8657(vols).

