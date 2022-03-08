Man arrested in stabbing death on North 17th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested a man for fatally stabbing another person Monday evening.

The incident happened around 6:24 p.m. on Monday, March 7 in the 100 block of North 17th Street.

Investigators say Eric Stewart, 37, and Robin Jackson, 55, who both lived at the same address, got into an argument.

Stewart stabbed Jackson after the argument, police say.

Officials say Stewart was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday, March 8 on the charge of second-degree murder.

