LSU’s Kim Mulkey named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey is a semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Tuesday, March 8.

Mulkey led the Tigers to the greatest turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history. The team went from 9-13 in the 2020-2021 season to 25-4 in 2021-2022.

RELATED: LSU moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 in historic turnaround

Mulkey is one of 10 coaches on the semifinalist list. The winner will be announced on March 30.

Below is the full list of semifinalists:

Dawn Staley - South Carolina

Jeff Judkins - BYU

Jeff Walz - Louisville

Jennie Baranczyk - Oklahoma

Kelly Rae Finley - Florida

Kim Barnes-Arico - Michigan

Kim Mulkey - LSU

Nicki Collen - Baylor

Tara VanDerveer - Stanford

Wes Moore - NC State

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.