LSU’s Kim Mulkey named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey is a semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Tuesday, March 8.

Mulkey led the Tigers to the greatest turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history. The team went from 9-13 in the 2020-2021 season to 25-4 in 2021-2022.

RELATED: LSU moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 in historic turnaround

Mulkey is one of 10 coaches on the semifinalist list. The winner will be announced on March 30.

Below is the full list of semifinalists:

  • Dawn Staley - South Carolina
  • Jeff Judkins - BYU
  • Jeff Walz - Louisville
  • Jennie Baranczyk - Oklahoma
  • Kelly Rae Finley - Florida
  • Kim Barnes-Arico - Michigan
  • Kim Mulkey - LSU
  • Nicki Collen - Baylor
  • Tara VanDerveer - Stanford
  • Wes Moore - NC State

