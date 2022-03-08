LSU’s Eason named SEC 6th Man of the Year; Days and Murray also honored

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Tari Eason has been named the Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year the league announced on Tuesday, March 8. Freshman guard Brandon Murray and senior forward Darius Days also earned All-Conference honors. The awards were voted on by the 14 SEC coaches.

Eason, also earned First-Team All-SEC while Days earned Second-Team All-SEC, and Murray was named to the All-Freshman Team. The Tigers begin the SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 10 with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. LSU will play the winner of Missouri and Ole Miss.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat had 12 games of 20 points or more with eight of those in SEC play, including six-of-the-last-eight games 25 at A&M, 23 vs. Mississippi State, 21 vs. UGA, 21 at South Carolina, 24 at Arkansas, and 20 v. Alabama. Eason also posted seven double-doubles this year, including four 20 point-10 rebound games.

Eason averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds with 2.0 steals per game. He ranks No. 6 in the SEC in scoring and eighth in rebounds. He has made 26 three-pointers and is shooting 78.7 percent from the line. He averaged 17.33 points in the SEC games, making 50% of his field goals.

Days ranks No. 12 in career rebounds at LSU with 801 and 31st in scoring with 1,261 points. He is presently fifth all-time at LSU with 182 three-point makes. This season he has averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Earlier this season, he became the first LSU player with three straight games of 10 or more rebounds since Emmitt Williams in Dec. 2019.

Murray earned all-freshman honors after averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assist, and 1.1 steals per game. He averaged 11.0 points in league play.

Auburn earned three major postseason awards with Bruce Pearl being named the SEC Coach of the Year, while freshman Jabari Smith was named the SEC Freshman of the Year, and Walker Kessler was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was named the SEC Player of the Year.

