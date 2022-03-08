Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU to host Selection Show watch party at PMAC

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball vs Georgia on Feb. 10, 2022
LSU Women's Basketball vs Georgia on Feb. 10, 2022(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU women’s basketball will host a watch party at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday, March 13 for the Selection Show. The Tigers are expected to be a Top-16 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament and will have a chance to host the first two rounds at the PMAC.

The selection show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN on Sunday and fans are invited to attend the watch party. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and they will need to enter through the upper south portion of the PMAC and the elevator in the lower southeast will also be open.

RELATED: LSU stays in Top 10 in latest AP Top 25 poll

It will be the first time since 2014 that the Tigers will host games at the PMAC. LSU received a No. 7 seed, but the last time the Tigers were a Top-16 seed was back in 2008 as the No. 2 seed in Oklahoma City Regional.

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have nearly tripled their win total of nine from a season ago and finished No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference despite losing to the eventual SEC Tournament Champions in Kentucky.

First Four games will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top 16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top 16 seeds.

Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, North Carolina, and Spokane, Washington hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Connecticut and Wichita, Kansas will host March 26 and 28.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU’s Eason named SEC 6th Man of the Year; Days and Murray also honored
LSU Tigers
LSU stays in Top 10 in latest AP Top 25 poll
Tari Eason (13) scores 20 points in win over No. 25 Alabama.
Eason clutch as LSU knocks off No. 25 Alabama in OT; Tigers earn 5th seed in SEC Tourney
Khayla Pointer.
Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU 78-63 in SEC Tournament