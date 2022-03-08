LSU to host Selection Show watch party at PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU women’s basketball will host a watch party at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday, March 13 for the Selection Show. The Tigers are expected to be a Top-16 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament and will have a chance to host the first two rounds at the PMAC.

The selection show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN on Sunday and fans are invited to attend the watch party. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and they will need to enter through the upper south portion of the PMAC and the elevator in the lower southeast will also be open.

It will be the first time since 2014 that the Tigers will host games at the PMAC. LSU received a No. 7 seed, but the last time the Tigers were a Top-16 seed was back in 2008 as the No. 2 seed in Oklahoma City Regional.

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have nearly tripled their win total of nine from a season ago and finished No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference despite losing to the eventual SEC Tournament Champions in Kentucky.

First Four games will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top 16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top 16 seeds.

Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, North Carolina, and Spokane, Washington hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Connecticut and Wichita, Kansas will host March 26 and 28.

