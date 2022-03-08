La. Dept. of Insurance tries to recruit new insurance companies ahead of hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance held a conference 10 weeks before hurricane season starts to recruit new companies to join the state’s market.

More companies writing insurance policies for homeowners and businesses, in theory, should provide competition and result in lower rates, according to officials.

LDI is also urging Louisiana residents to review their policies and seek information at ldi.la.gov.

