Kamara not present, no plea entered in first court hearing in battery case

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was not present for his first court appearance Tues., March 8 following his arrest on a felony battery charge.

Kamara was expected to respond to the charges and enter a plea of either guilty, not guilty, or no contest. The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes. No plea was entered.

Attorney David Chesnoff says there are interviews and surveillance video that needs to be looked at and potentially transcribed.

Another court hearing is set for April 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl game in February. Police say Kamara and a group of friends attacked a man the night before, identified as Darnell Greene, as they were leaving a Las Vegas nightclub.

Court documents say Greene was trying to get on an elevator when Kamara stopped him. Greene says he pushed Kamara’s hand off of his chest and was pushed back before being hit and kicked by multiple people.

Darring Young and Percy Harris were also arrested for conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. An arrest warrant for the same charges was issued for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons.

None of the suspects were in court Tuesday.

Police say surveillance video shows Kamara striking the victim multiple times.

Greene suffered a fractured orbital bone on his right eye, documents say.

Kamara reportedly told detectives Greene called one of his friends ugly and threatened to “whoop your a** too.”

When asked why he punched Greene, Kamara reportedly told detectives he thought Greene was running away and had done something to his group, so he chased and punched Greene several times.

The arrest report says video of the incident shows Greene was not running away and had been punched by one of Kamara’s associates before Kamara “immediately attacked” him.

