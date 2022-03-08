Dodging raindrops as cooler temperatures settle into the region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moisture moving inland up-and-over a stalled front along the coast will lead to rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms over the next couple of days. Scattered rains this morning impacting much of the area will likely become a bit more focused near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor into the afternoon. Today will be noticeably cooler with highs topping out in the mid-60s.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, March 8. (WAFB)

Subtle disturbances moving in from the southwest will keep pretty good rain chances in our forecast from Tuesday night into Wednesday. If anything, rains may become a bit more focused south and east of metro Baton Rouge by Wednesday afternoon. It will be another cool day, with a morning start in the upper 40s giving way to highs only in the low 60s.

Drier air briefly settles in for Thursday, allowing at least some sunshine and warmer temperatures to return. Thursday’s highs should climb into the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

The workweek comes to a close with a strong cold front barreling through the region. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely with the front, and it’s possible that we could see some strong storms as well. The potential for any strong to severe storms will be dependent on how far inland a warm front progresses and the track of a wave of low pressure expected to develop along the boundary. We’ll keep an eye on trends and update you on any severe weather potential as details become clearer.

Euro model forecast for Friday, March 11. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast through Sunday, March 13. (WAFB)

In the wake of the front, Mother Nature gives us a blast of winter rather late in the season. Saturday morning lows may not be much above freezing near and north of the interstates, with highs only in the low to mid-50s despite plenty of sunshine.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 8. (WAFB)

By Sunday, a light freeze appears likely for much of the area, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures should begin to moderate by Sunday afternoon, with a continued slow but steady warm-up into next week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.