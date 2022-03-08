Denham Springs considering new rules after undercover prostitution bust at illegal massage parlors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders in Denham Springs are considering a new law that they hope will stop illegal activity at massage parlors.

This comes after a local undercover operation busted an alleged prostitution ring run out of three illegal parlors.

“It really puts a black eye on our profession,” said Jackie Wilson, LMT.

Wilson owns and operates The Natural Touch Therapeutic Massage.

As a legitimate massage clinic, she said the amount of illegal activity happening across the area and across the country has become bad for business.

“It’s the reputation. The name massage is being used in a way it should not be used,” said Wilson.

That’s why Denham Springs leaders are hoping to implement a new ordinance to get rid of this troublesome problem.

“Those folks have got 500 hours of training and they are certified by the state to be legitimate masseuses. Unfortunately, the ones we came across are not,” said Mayor Gerard Landry.

If passed by the city council, massage clinics won’t be able to operate overnight.

The ordinance will also prevent establishments from hanging curtains, closing blinds, or tinting certain windows.

Plus, in addition to the state license already required for a massage therapist, every massage clinic will have to submit additional paperwork to the city hall.

The mayor said they looked at rules in places as far as California and as close as Jefferson Parish to come up with these new potential guidelines.

“Everybody that’s going to be a masseuse in there has to have their permits, has to have their licenses, and we have to have photo ID, we’ll make a copy of that and take a picture of them as well,” said Landry.

Mayor Landry said this is not meant to target the legit establishments in the city. He said they just want to prevent any more illegal activity from happening in the future.

“We hear the terminology of a sex slaves and these young ladies being abused, and we surely want to do our part to try to eliminate any of those potential activities from happening here,” said Landry.

A public hearing set for Tuesday, March 8 was rescheduled to Monday, March 28.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.