Crawfish Spaghetti with Fava Beans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Joseph’s Day, or the “feast day of St. Joseph,” is on March 19th. The tradition of building the altar to St. Joseph began as far back as the Middle Ages in gratitude to St. Joseph for answering prayers for deliverance from famine. The families of farmers and fishermen built altars in their homes to share their good fortune with others in need. Today, we celebrate St. Joseph Day and crawfish season with Crawfish Spaghetti and Fava Beans.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) can fava beans, rinsed and drained

1 pound crawfish tails

1 (12-ounce) package spaghetti

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsps fresh lemon juice

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp granulated garlic

2 cups diced tomatoes (about 4 plum tomatoes)

¼ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

crusty Italian bread to serve

lemon wedges to serve

Method:

Cook spaghetti according to package directions until al dente. Drain and set pasta aside, reserving ½ cup cooking liquid for later use. In the bowl of a food processer, combine fava beans, parsley, crushed garlic, olive oil and lemon juice. Pulse until mixture is almost smooth. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Transfer bean mixture to a large saucepan over medium-low heat then add tomatoes. Cook 20 minutes or until tomatoes are softened and broken down to form a sauce, stirring occasionally. Add crawfish tails, spaghetti and reserved ½ cup cooking liquid. Cook until mixture is heated through then sprinkle with cheese. Serve with bread and lemon wedges.

