CAUGHT ON CAM: New Jersey officers catch 3-year-old dropped from burning building

A father throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape the flames. (SOURCE: SOUTH BRUNSWICK PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, N.J. (Gray News) – The body camera of an officer in New Jersey caught the dramatic moment a child was dropped out the window of a burning building and into the arms of officers below.

A raging fire was coursing through an apartment complex in Brunswick, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

First responders with the South Brunswick Police Department believed they had fully evacuated the building when they saw a man stick his head out of a second story window.

During a fire, a father dropped his son down to first responders. (WCBS, SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT, SOUTH BRUNSWICK FIRE, NEIGHBOR HANDOUT, CNN)

The first responders lined up on the ground below as the man disappeared back into the apartment, reappearing with his 3-year-old son. The group below yelled at the father to “pass the baby,” and the man dropped the child into their outstretched arms.

The officers then regroup to catch the father as he pulls himself out of the window headfirst and drops to the ground. Police say both the father and child suffered minor injuries.

