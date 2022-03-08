Ask the Expert
Cassidy responds to Russian oil ban, saying US needs to bring back own oil production

By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, responded to President Biden’s decision on Tuesday, March 8, to ban imports of Russian oil, suggesting the president’s decision is only part of the solution.

Cassidy said the US needs to also bring back its own oil production instead of looking to countries in the Middle East as an alternative.

Cassidy added he is working closely with Democrats in the Senate to try to get them to convince the president to change course.

