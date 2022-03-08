Ascension Parish councilmember proposes term limits, censure fines

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish council members and the parish president currently serve without term limits.

At Tuesday night’s strategic planning meeting, council member Joel Robert proposed just three terms.

“Since it requires a lot of different people it requires a lot of different interests and if you keep putting the same folks in the same positions over time, it kind of gets us possibly stuck in a rut or gets us using the same different vendors, architects, engineers, when I think it should be changed out,” he said.

Creating term limits would have to be voted on by the people, and result in a change to the parish charter.

“I think three terms are fair, and we’re not saying get out of government, we’re saying ‘let’s look at another position,’” Robert said.

Robert is also proposing a five thousand dollar fine for any council member who is censured.

“That seems excessive because it should be. If we’re disrupting the process and if we are putting a black eye on the parish that we represent, we should be fined,” he said.

Robert said he wants the fine to keep council meetings from getting carried away.

“I’m the first one of this council who was censured. So I’m not picking on anybody, I’m one of two.”

