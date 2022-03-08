‘Arrigeaux’ receives reprieve during 6th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Arrigeaux” is the luckiest crustacean in all of Louisiana, as he was granted an official reprieve from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser during the 6th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish on Tuesday, March 8.

The event celebrates crawfish season in Louisiana and across the Gulf South.

“Crawfish is one of our signature dishes here in Louisiana,” said Nungesser. “Additionally, we have some of the best seafood in the entire world along our coast and in our waterways. There is no better way to Feed Your Soul than by taking a trip to Louisiana and tasting some of the best seafood dishes you will ever eat. And, there is no better way to celebrate our culinary heritage than by granting one lucky crustacean his freedom as crawfish season ramps up and he ends up on a restaurant or backyard table. In true Louisiana fashion, we are doing just that today with a party complete with music, food, family, and friends.”

“Arrigeaux” is named in honor of retiring Visit Baton Rouge President & CEO Paul Arrigo.

