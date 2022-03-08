19th JDC opens family support center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 19th Judicial District Court opened its door to a family support center on Tuesday, March 8.

The center will assist families making their first court appearance. It will allow family members to get information on how the process works before going into the courtroom.

The center will be open weekly from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays.

