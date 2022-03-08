Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

19th JDC opens family support center

19th JDC (Source: DDD)
19th JDC (Source: DDD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 19th Judicial District Court opened its door to a family support center on Tuesday, March 8.

The center will assist families making their first court appearance. It will allow family members to get information on how the process works before going into the courtroom.

The center will be open weekly from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Baton Rouge police say the suspect in the photograph is accused of charging more than $15,000...
Suspect accused of charging more than $15K on elderly woman’s credit card
Russian Oil Ban
Cassidy responds to Russian oil ban, saying US needs to bring back own oil production
Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's feud has entered the billboard battle phase.
‘Durk Better,’ and ‘YB vs Everybody’ billboards continue to fuel rap feud
A lawsuit has been filed against the Baton Rouge Diocese on behalf of a child sexual abuse...
Lawsuit filed against Diocese of Baton Rouge under new child sexual abuse law