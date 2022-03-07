Ask the Expert
Lockdowns lifted after Georgia kidnapping suspect arrested in Slidell

A kidnapping suspect out of Georgia was arrested Monday morning in Slidell.
A kidnapping suspect out of Georgia was arrested Monday morning in Slidell.(SPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two Northshore high schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning (March 7) as authorities led a manhunt for a kidnapping suspect from Georgia spotted on the loose in Slidell.

Northshore High School and Pope John Paul II Catholic High School were locked down as a precaution, the Slidell Police Department said.

Slidell police and deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were searching for 35-year-old Jimmy Graham, who is wanted on a kidnapping allegation from Georgia. Graham allegedly fled from a Slidell police officer who attempted a traffic stop of his vehicle around 7 a.m. on the East I-10 Service Road near Fremaux Avenue.

Authorities were searching an area bounded by the Walmart on Natchez Drive, Fremaux Avenue, I-10, and the Kingspoint areas, according to a social media post by Slidell Police.

Graham was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

🚨Kidnapping Suspect IN-CUSTODY🚨 Jimmy Graham, wanted for kidnapping out of Georgia, is in-custody! Thanks to LSP, Homeland Security and STPSO for their assistance this morning.

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Monday, March 7, 2022

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

