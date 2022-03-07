Ask the Expert
State Police: Arrest made in hit and run from January that killed woman

Jarrett Rachal
Jarrett Rachal(Louisiana State Police)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police arrested a man Sunday in connection with the deadly hit and run crash that killed 30-year-old Leah Tatman in January, according to officials.

RELATED: Police asking for public’s help in fatal crash that killed woman on Jefferson Highway

According to LSP, troopers arrested Jarrett Rachal, 40, of Prairieville, shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Rachal was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for felony hit and run resulting in death and driving under suspension.

Police say Leah Tatman, 30, died after being hit by a suspected 2018 Dodge Ram (2500 or 3500 model) on Jefferson Highway around 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.(Viewer Submitted)

Tatman died after being hit by a suspected 2018 Dodge Ram on Jefferson Highway around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, according to LSP.

The arrest was a result of local media coverage and tips from the public, said a spokesperson for LSP.

