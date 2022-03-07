State Police: Arrest made in hit and run from January that killed woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police arrested a man Sunday in connection with the deadly hit and run crash that killed 30-year-old Leah Tatman in January, according to officials.
According to LSP, troopers arrested Jarrett Rachal, 40, of Prairieville, shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.
Rachal was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for felony hit and run resulting in death and driving under suspension.
Tatman died after being hit by a suspected 2018 Dodge Ram on Jefferson Highway around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, according to LSP.
The arrest was a result of local media coverage and tips from the public, said a spokesperson for LSP.
