St. George Fire Department hosting LIFT Conference, Hybrid Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) is hosting their LIFT Conference and Hybrid Academy to bring people more progressive training.

The three-day Louisiana Instructors & Firefighters Training (LIFT) Conference consists of classes varying from mental health in the fire service, to hands-on training in survival techniques. Since 2019, the department has created partnerships with industry professionals and brought some of the greatest minds in the fire service to Baton Rouge to share their knowledge.

The conference is happening at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge from March 10-12. The department said it’s intended to make them better firefighters and create a controlled environment for them to learn new things.

The fire portion of the academy ends in a three-week boot camp to tie all of the skills together on the drill field. The students will have over 300 hours of time on the drill field. Because they require all of the firefighters to be Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), part of the academy is devoted to the EMT certification.

The fire portion leaves all students with certifications in Firefighter I and II, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations, and Driver/Operator. All of these certifications are requirements for hire at most fire departments across the state. Students will be released into this career field prepared for success upon completion.

Quick FAQs:

Who can do this? Anyone.

How much is it? EMT Class/Certification: $1800

Fire Class/Certifications: $1800

Both EMT & Fire: $3600

Requirements per the state of Louisiana:

Ability to pass a background check

Valid Driver’s License

High School Diploma, GED, HiSET, or college transcript

Fire: pass civil service and TABE/Wonderlic exams

Be physically able to perform the duties of the job

For more information, please call (225) 454-6550 and ask for Chief Yates. The St. George Firefighters Foundation was developed in 2018 as the official non-profit organization of the St. George Fire Protection District. The original mission was to promote fire/life safety education within the St. George Fire Department.

