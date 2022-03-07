School officials say Pathways pilot program shows success rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has released data regarding how its Pathways to Bright Futures pilot site, Glen Oaks High School, is doing.
According to EBR Parish School System, an overwhelming majority of the 67 ninth grade participants in the program received passing grades during the second quarter.
According to the school board, “Of that cohort number, 96% of students earned passing marks, 92.5% of students were on track for “on-time” graduation, 83% earned at least 3 hours of college credit, and 55% earned 6 hours of college credit. In comparison, in recent years, less than 10% of Glen Oaks students have graduated with dual enrollment credits earned.”
“This data shows us that students have the ability to succeed if challenged to do so,” Superintendent Sito Narcisse said.
“They have the potential to earn an associate degree, or an industry-based credential, along with a diploma by the end of high school, while saving themselves from the rising cost of tuition and student loan debt for two years of post-secondary education,” Narcisse added.
More information about the Pathways to Bright Futures program can be found here.
