Sale season ends for annual Attic Trash to Treasure sale

The 32nd annual Attic Trash to Treasure sale wrapped its last sale of the season on Sunday, March 6.
By Donald Fountain
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 32nd annual Attic Trash to Treasure sale wrapped its last sale of the season on Sunday, March 6.

The sale has donated over $3 million to charities in Baton Rouge. Organizers said this weekend’s turnout was a record high.

“Oh everybody is looking different here. We have people that come here ever year. Some of them come from three or four hours away,” said Kate Abbott, chairperson for the Trash to Treasure sale.

This year, the sale was moved to a different location due to COVID; however, Abbott said there was drop in inventory.

“We have 13 different departments, everything from gifts to sporting goods, collectibles such as antiques. It’s kind of a family affair for some people,” Abbott said.

One of those people is Helen Ambeau.

Ambeau said she has been to the Trash to Treasure sale for over 20 years. She also brings her daughter, Brigitte Fields, and her granddaughter, Taylor Fields, to the sale.

“This has become a big tradition in our family,” Ambeau said. “I have never been to a place that has so many useful items.”

The family said they buy all kinds of unique items. This year, Ambeau bought small things like pots and blanks. However, in years past, she has bought bigger items like recliners and dressers.

“Everything you know that is there is going to be useful, if not to you, then to somebody and then it’s also going to a good cause,” said Taylor Fields.

Abbott said all the items sold at the Trash to Treasure were donated.

