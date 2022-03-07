Rainy pattern ahead, turning cooler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will deliver a good chance of showers by mid to late morning, but rains are generally expected to be light and some of you may not pick up any rain at all today.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, March 7. (WAFB)

In advance of the front, highs will quickly soar into the upper 70s, but temperatures will drop as it slides through by or before lunchtime. Rains should also diminish from north to south during the afternoon hours, but a few light showers can’t be ruled out on the backside of the front.

Forecast temps for Monday, March 7. (WAFB)

The front will then stall in the northern Gulf of Mexico, remaining close enough to keep an unsettled pattern in place through midweek. A southwesterly flow in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will send moisture up and over the stalled front, leading to additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Rain totals of 1 to 1.5 inches will be common, with locally higher amounts possible.

WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, March 12. (WAFB)

The front will finally get a push farther south by late Wednesday, allowing drier air to temporarily filter into the region. Sunshine briefly returns on Thursday, with highs climbing into the mid-70s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, March 7. (WAFB)

A second, stronger cold front arrives on Friday with another round of scattered rains. In its wake, we’ll get a taste of winter returning, with freezes possible on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. The good news is that weekend events will stay dry.

