No. 22 LSU improves winning streak to 4 ahead of SEC play

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU softball (17-6) improved their winning streak to four games during the LSU Invitational with wins over No. 21 UL-Lafayette 5-2 on Saturday, March 5 and then they run-ruled Louisiana Tech on Sunday, March 6 and took down Central Connecticut State.

The Tigers allowed 11 hits and two runs in their three games on Saturday and Sunday against the Ragin Cajuns, Lady Techsters, and Blue Devils. The LSU pitching staff struck out 20 batters in the three games with freshman Raelin Chaffin with 12.

Ali Kilponen (8-2) got the start in the circle Saturday against the Ragin Cajuns and went six innings, allowing five hits, allowing two runs, while walking four and striking out two, Shelbi Sunseri got the save, her first.

Shelby Wickersham (2-3) got the start against Louisiana Tech and went six innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts, and seven walks. Chaffin (2-0) pitched a complete game against Central Connecticut State allowing three hits with her 12 strikeouts, a career-high.

Ali Newland and Baylea Brandon picked up solo home runs in the win over the Blue Devils and Morgan Cummins hit her first home run of the season and fourth double against Louisiana Tech.

LSU will begin SEC play as they take on Alabama beginning on Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

