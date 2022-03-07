Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo....
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo. On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks. (CNN, POOL, CNN Turk, Ukranian Ministry of Interior, Facebook/Volodymyr Zelesnky, Twitter/President)

Other companies that said they were cutting ties to Russia Sunday included two of the Big Four accounting firms and American Express.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Bridal shows like the one Sunday over at White Oak Estates and Gardens have been dismal over...
As COVID declines, wedding dates are being booked
Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
Interview with Shriners Hospitals spokesman
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma