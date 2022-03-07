Ask the Expert
LSU president explains ‘scholarship first’ investment package

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate IV said the university is delivering solutions for Louisiana and beyond.

He talked to the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, March 7, about LSU’s “scholarship first” investment package.

Tate said the plan is to invest in agriculture, biotechnology, coast, defense, and energy.

He also said Louisiana has some major problems that require major expertise to solve.

Tate added the plan will help recruit world-class faculty and drive student success.

