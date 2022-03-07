LPSO: Man with medical condition no longer missing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A previously reported missing 28-year-old man has been found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Jordan D. Hill has been located, and he is okay.

The sheriff thanked law enforcement partners for working with them, as well as everyone who took the time to share.

Jordan D. Hill, 28. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Hill was previously reported missing after being last seen on Sunday, Feb. 28 walking near Sherwood Forest Blvd. in East Baton Rouge Parish, and was wearing black pants, a red Nike hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

Authorities worked closely with Hill’s mother who told deputies he had a medical issue and his safety was a concern at the time

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.