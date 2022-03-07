Ask the Expert
LPSO: Man with medical condition no longer missing

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A previously reported missing 28-year-old man has been found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Jordan D. Hill has been located, and he is okay.

The sheriff thanked law enforcement partners for working with them, as well as everyone who took the time to share.

Jordan D. Hill, 28.
Jordan D. Hill, 28.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Hill was previously reported missing after being last seen on Sunday, Feb. 28 walking near Sherwood Forest Blvd. in East Baton Rouge Parish, and was wearing black pants, a red Nike hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

Authorities worked closely with Hill’s mother who told deputies he had a medical issue and his safety was a concern at the time

