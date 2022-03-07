Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Latest LSU baseball rankings: March 7

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team (9-3) has dropped in the four major polls after going 2-2 last week including a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Texas in the Shriners Classic. So far through 12 games, the Tigers have struggled defensively with 25 total errors, 10 coming this past weekend including five against Baylor.

RELATED: Defensive woes continue as No. 7 LSU falls to Baylor 9-6

LSU has one of the worst fielding percentages in college baseball at .940 which ranks No. 279 and they currently rank No. 7 in the nation in errors. LSU will return to action on Tuesday, March 8 against McNeese State at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: No. 7 LSU falls 6-1 to No. 1 Texas in Shriners Classic

The Tigers have dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in Collegiate Baseball Newspapers Top 25 poll, they dropped from No. 7 to No. 12 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll, the fell eight spots from No. 8 to No. 16 in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll and from No. 10 to No. 3 in Perfect Game’s.

RELATED: Thompson’s walk-off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

  1. Texas (11-1)
  2. Vanderbilt (10-2)
  3. Tennessee (10-1)
  4. Oregon State (9-1)
  5. Stanford (8-3)
  6. LSU (9-3)
  7. Virginia (11-0)
  8. Notre Dame (8-1)
  9. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  10. Ole Miss (10-1)
  11. Georgia (9-2)
  12. Liberty (10-1)
  13. Florida (10-3)
  14. North Carolina (11-1)
  15. Gonzaga (8-2)
  16. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  17. Texas State (10-2)
  18. Arizona (9-3)
  19. Texas Tech (10-2)
  20. Arkansas (7-3)
  21. Purdue (12-0)
  22. Florida State (7-4)
  23. Miami (8-3)
  24. UCLA (8-4)
  25. Old Dominion (9-1)

D1 Baseball Top 25:

  1. Texas (11-1)
  2. Ole Miss (10-1)
  3. Arkansas (7-3)
  4. Vanderbilt (10-2)
  5. Stanford (8-3)
  6. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  7. Oregon State (9-1)
  8. Florida State (7-4)
  9. Notre Dame (8-1)
  10. Tennessee (10-1)
  11. Florida (10-3)
  12. LSU (9-3)
  13. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  14. Liberty (10-1)
  15. North Carolina (11-1)
  16. Arizona (9-3)
  17. Texas Tech (10-2)
  18. Tulane (10-2)
  19. Clemson (11-0)
  20. Georgia (9-2)
  21. TCU (8-3)
  22. North Carolina State (8-4)
  23. Mississippi State (6-6)
  24. Maryland (9-2)
  25. Gonzaga (8-2)

Baseball America Top 25:

  1. Texas (11-1)
  2. Stanford (8-3)
  3. Notre Dame (8-1)
  4. Ole Miss (10-1)
  5. Virginia (11-0)
  6. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  7. Vanderbilt (10-2)
  8. Oregon State (9-1)
  9. Arkansas (7-3)
  10. Florida State (7-4)
  11. Tennessee (10-1)
  12. Liberty (10-1)
  13. Florida (10-3)
  14. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  15. UCLA (8-4)
  16. LSU (9-3)
  17. Arizona (9-3)
  18. Georgia (9-2)
  19. Gonzaga (8-2)
  20. North Carolina (11-1)
  21. Clemson (11-0)
  22. Maryland (9-2)
  23. Tulane (10-2)
  24. Old Dominion (8-2)
  25. North Carolina State (8-4)

Perfect Game:

  1. Texas (11-1)
  2. Vanderbilt (10-2)
  3. Notre Dame (8-1)
  4. Stanford (8-3)
  5. Ole Miss (10-1)
  6. Tennessee (10-1)
  7. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  8. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  9. Oregon State (9-1)
  10. LSU (9-3)
  11. Arkansas (7-3)
  12. Liberty (10-1)
  13. UCLA (8-4)
  14. Florida State (7-4)
  15. TCU (8-3)
  16. Texas Tech (10-2)
  17. North Carolina State (8-4)
  18. Clemson (11-0)
  19. Florida (10-3)
  20. North Carolina (11-1)
  21. Arizona (9-3)
  22. Tulane (10-2)
  23. Virginia (11-0)
  24. Miami (8-3)
  25. Maryland (9-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU Softball
No. 22 LSU improves winning streak to 4 ahead of SEC play
No. 7 LSU baseball drops 2-of-3 in Shriners Classic.
Defensive woes continue as No. 7 LSU falls to Baylor, 9-6
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick...
LSU adds Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels
Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
Interview with Shriners Hospitals spokesman