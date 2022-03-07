Latest LSU baseball rankings: March 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team (9-3) has dropped in the four major polls after going 2-2 last week including a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Texas in the Shriners Classic. So far through 12 games, the Tigers have struggled defensively with 25 total errors, 10 coming this past weekend including five against Baylor.

RELATED: Defensive woes continue as No. 7 LSU falls to Baylor 9-6

LSU has one of the worst fielding percentages in college baseball at .940 which ranks No. 279 and they currently rank No. 7 in the nation in errors. LSU will return to action on Tuesday, March 8 against McNeese State at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: No. 7 LSU falls 6-1 to No. 1 Texas in Shriners Classic

The Tigers have dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in Collegiate Baseball Newspapers Top 25 poll, they dropped from No. 7 to No. 12 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll, the fell eight spots from No. 8 to No. 16 in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll and from No. 10 to No. 3 in Perfect Game’s.

RELATED: Thompson’s walk-off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper :

Texas (11-1) Vanderbilt (10-2) Tennessee (10-1) Oregon State (9-1) Stanford (8-3) LSU (9-3) Virginia (11-0) Notre Dame (8-1) Georgia Tech (10-2) Ole Miss (10-1) Georgia (9-2) Liberty (10-1) Florida (10-3) North Carolina (11-1) Gonzaga (8-2) Oklahoma State (6-4) Texas State (10-2) Arizona (9-3) Texas Tech (10-2) Arkansas (7-3) Purdue (12-0) Florida State (7-4) Miami (8-3) UCLA (8-4) Old Dominion (9-1)

D1 Baseball Top 25 :

Texas (11-1) Ole Miss (10-1) Arkansas (7-3) Vanderbilt (10-2) Stanford (8-3) Oklahoma State (6-4) Oregon State (9-1) Florida State (7-4) Notre Dame (8-1) Tennessee (10-1) Florida (10-3) LSU (9-3) Georgia Tech (10-2) Liberty (10-1) North Carolina (11-1) Arizona (9-3) Texas Tech (10-2) Tulane (10-2) Clemson (11-0) Georgia (9-2) TCU (8-3) North Carolina State (8-4) Mississippi State (6-6) Maryland (9-2) Gonzaga (8-2)

Baseball America Top 25 :

Texas (11-1) Stanford (8-3) Notre Dame (8-1) Ole Miss (10-1) Virginia (11-0) Oklahoma State (6-4) Vanderbilt (10-2) Oregon State (9-1) Arkansas (7-3) Florida State (7-4) Tennessee (10-1) Liberty (10-1) Florida (10-3) Georgia Tech (10-2) UCLA (8-4) LSU (9-3) Arizona (9-3) Georgia (9-2) Gonzaga (8-2) North Carolina (11-1) Clemson (11-0) Maryland (9-2) Tulane (10-2) Old Dominion (8-2) North Carolina State (8-4)

Perfect Game :

Texas (11-1) Vanderbilt (10-2) Notre Dame (8-1) Stanford (8-3) Ole Miss (10-1) Tennessee (10-1) Georgia Tech (10-2) Oklahoma State (6-4) Oregon State (9-1) LSU (9-3) Arkansas (7-3) Liberty (10-1) UCLA (8-4) Florida State (7-4) TCU (8-3) Texas Tech (10-2) North Carolina State (8-4) Clemson (11-0) Florida (10-3) North Carolina (11-1) Arizona (9-3) Tulane (10-2) Virginia (11-0) Miami (8-3) Maryland (9-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.