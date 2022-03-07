Latest LSU baseball rankings: March 7
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team (9-3) has dropped in the four major polls after going 2-2 last week including a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Texas in the Shriners Classic. So far through 12 games, the Tigers have struggled defensively with 25 total errors, 10 coming this past weekend including five against Baylor.
LSU has one of the worst fielding percentages in college baseball at .940 which ranks No. 279 and they currently rank No. 7 in the nation in errors. LSU will return to action on Tuesday, March 8 against McNeese State at 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers have dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in Collegiate Baseball Newspapers Top 25 poll, they dropped from No. 7 to No. 12 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll, the fell eight spots from No. 8 to No. 16 in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll and from No. 10 to No. 3 in Perfect Game’s.
Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:
- Texas (11-1)
- Vanderbilt (10-2)
- Tennessee (10-1)
- Oregon State (9-1)
- Stanford (8-3)
- LSU (9-3)
- Virginia (11-0)
- Notre Dame (8-1)
- Georgia Tech (10-2)
- Ole Miss (10-1)
- Georgia (9-2)
- Liberty (10-1)
- Florida (10-3)
- North Carolina (11-1)
- Gonzaga (8-2)
- Oklahoma State (6-4)
- Texas State (10-2)
- Arizona (9-3)
- Texas Tech (10-2)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- Purdue (12-0)
- Florida State (7-4)
- Miami (8-3)
- UCLA (8-4)
- Old Dominion (9-1)
D1 Baseball Top 25:
- Texas (11-1)
- Ole Miss (10-1)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- Vanderbilt (10-2)
- Stanford (8-3)
- Oklahoma State (6-4)
- Oregon State (9-1)
- Florida State (7-4)
- Notre Dame (8-1)
- Tennessee (10-1)
- Florida (10-3)
- LSU (9-3)
- Georgia Tech (10-2)
- Liberty (10-1)
- North Carolina (11-1)
- Arizona (9-3)
- Texas Tech (10-2)
- Tulane (10-2)
- Clemson (11-0)
- Georgia (9-2)
- TCU (8-3)
- North Carolina State (8-4)
- Mississippi State (6-6)
- Maryland (9-2)
- Gonzaga (8-2)
Baseball America Top 25:
- Texas (11-1)
- Stanford (8-3)
- Notre Dame (8-1)
- Ole Miss (10-1)
- Virginia (11-0)
- Oklahoma State (6-4)
- Vanderbilt (10-2)
- Oregon State (9-1)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- Florida State (7-4)
- Tennessee (10-1)
- Liberty (10-1)
- Florida (10-3)
- Georgia Tech (10-2)
- UCLA (8-4)
- LSU (9-3)
- Arizona (9-3)
- Georgia (9-2)
- Gonzaga (8-2)
- North Carolina (11-1)
- Clemson (11-0)
- Maryland (9-2)
- Tulane (10-2)
- Old Dominion (8-2)
- North Carolina State (8-4)
Perfect Game:
- Texas (11-1)
- Vanderbilt (10-2)
- Notre Dame (8-1)
- Stanford (8-3)
- Ole Miss (10-1)
- Tennessee (10-1)
- Georgia Tech (10-2)
- Oklahoma State (6-4)
- Oregon State (9-1)
- LSU (9-3)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- Liberty (10-1)
- UCLA (8-4)
- Florida State (7-4)
- TCU (8-3)
- Texas Tech (10-2)
- North Carolina State (8-4)
- Clemson (11-0)
- Florida (10-3)
- North Carolina (11-1)
- Arizona (9-3)
- Tulane (10-2)
- Virginia (11-0)
- Miami (8-3)
- Maryland (9-2)
