Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

The Great Resignation: When to Stay and When to Go

Help wanted signs are commonplace in just about every industry.
Help wanted signs are commonplace in just about every industry.(WBAY)
By Danielle Gober and Robert Walko
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– After more than a year of the uncertainty involving Covid-19, people are feeling restless. Not to get back into the office, but to leave their jobs entirely.

A whopping 55 percent of Americans say they will look for a new job this year. But before you quit, there are ways to re-assess your current job to make it work for you, or to make sure you don’t burn bridges on your way out.

Should you stay… or should you go?

Before you quit, try reassessing your duties and make it work for you. Expanding your responsibilities within the company can offer the growth you’re looking for without leaving.

E.B. Fisher the CEO of Eden Software & Solutions says that “As an employer you’re trying to constantly make sure that people are in the right position.”

Something to consider if you’re learning new skills; stay put until you know them. Then, create a mission statement for yourself. Decide what you want out of your next job and don’t settle. Build a team that will help you through the process. Career.com says don’t leave with a bang. Rage-quitting burns bridges in your field and could hurt your chances of landing your next job. Don’t tell co-workers, word will travel fast. Quit in person to your direct supervisor and don’t insist on just giving two weeks.

Fisher states that “They wanna make sure it was a clean transition.”

And don’t be hurt if your boss lets you go sooner than expected. Fisher says, “The psychology of it is once you give your resignation, you’re checking out.”

So, it’s important not to slack off in your last few weeks and make your exit interview count.

“Try to leave on a good ground because you never know when you’re gonna run across people again.” Fisher adds.

A few more things, always ask for a reference letter before you leave, find out when you’ll receive your last check and if your benefits will have any gap. One final piece of advice… don’t trash talk your company while you’re leaving or when you start your new job.

Sources:

https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20210903-why-rage-quitting-is-all-the-rage-this-year

https://www.thebalancecareers.com/how-to-quit-your-job-2058462

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/27/great-resignation-heres-what-to-think-about-before-you-quit-your-job.html

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/27/great-resignation-heres-what-to-think-about-before-you-quit-your-job.html

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Baton Rouge doctors working to change continued rise in maternal deaths
Baton Rouge doctors working to change continued rise in maternal deaths
Baton Rouge doctors working to change continued rise in maternal deaths
10 day forecast as of Monday, March 7.
Cold front delivers cool down and off and on rain
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Latest LSU baseball rankings: March 7