Epilepsy advocacy group to host 5K Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for something to do next Saturday, March 12, Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana is hosting its annual 5K and 1 mile fun run at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

The annual ‘Seize the Day’ event hosts around 1,200 people, and it is the largest epilepsy advocacy day in the state.

The money raised from the event allows the foundation to educate schools, corporations, and government entities on how to provide services to those living with epilepsy.

For more information, visit Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana’s website.

