Debate set for candidates vying for District 5 Metro Council seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of East Baton Rouge Metro Council District 5 will have a chance this week to hear from the three candidates who are looking to represent them.

Prophetic Voices will host a debate on Monday night, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Eddie Robinson Senior Drive.

Pictured are the three candidates: interim Councilman Darryl Hurst, school board member Dadrius Lanus, and Daniel Banguel. (WAFB)

The race is between interim Councilman Darryl Hurst, school board member Dadrius Lanus, and Daniel Banguel.

