Debate set for candidates vying for District 5 Metro Council seat
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of East Baton Rouge Metro Council District 5 will have a chance this week to hear from the three candidates who are looking to represent them.
Prophetic Voices will host a debate on Monday night, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Eddie Robinson Senior Drive.
The race is between interim Councilman Darryl Hurst, school board member Dadrius Lanus, and Daniel Banguel.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.