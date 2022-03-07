Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Debate set for candidates vying for District 5 Metro Council seat

A debate is happening Monday in District 5.
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of East Baton Rouge Metro Council District 5 will have a chance this week to hear from the three candidates who are looking to represent them.

Prophetic Voices will host a debate on Monday night, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Eddie Robinson Senior Drive.

Pictured are the three candidates: interim Councilman Darryl Hurst, school board member Dadrius...
Pictured are the three candidates: interim Councilman Darryl Hurst, school board member Dadrius Lanus, and Daniel Banguel.(WAFB)

The race is between interim Councilman Darryl Hurst, school board member Dadrius Lanus, and Daniel Banguel.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

St. George Fire Department hosting LIFT Conference, Hybrid Academy
St. George Fire Department hosting LIFT Conference, Hybrid Academy
St. George Fire Department hosting LIFT Conference, Hybrid Academy
St. George Fire Dept. in need of new recruits
St. George Fire Dept. in need of new recruits
John Lawson uses Mardi Gras beads to create art.
Heart of Louisiana: Mardi Gras Bead Art