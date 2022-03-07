Cold front delivers cool down and off and on rain
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front is pushing through the local area Monday and will bring a cool down for the middle of the week. Temperatures will go from 80°s for highs to 60°s Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be cool, but we aren’t talking winter coat cold. A light jacket for the morning bus stop will be all the kids will need as lows dip to around 50°.
The front stalls near the coast keeping rain chances in the forecast as mid-level disturbances move by. Off and on rain showers with maybe a rumble or two of thunder will be in the forecast Tuesday through most of Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon activity will diminish.
Rain amounts over the two-day stretch could reach 1-2″ in spots. We remain mainly dry on Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday helping to bring another likely rain chance.
The cold front Friday will be a strong Arctic front. It will help sweep out all the rain. The following weekend will be dry but also very cold. A light freeze will be possible Saturday morning and pretty much guaranteed Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach the low 50°s.
A steady warming trend begins Sunday afternoon and carries over into the following work/school week.
