Cold front delivers cool down and off and on rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front is pushing through the local area Monday and will bring a cool down for the middle of the week. Temperatures will go from 80°s for highs to 60°s Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be cool, but we aren’t talking winter coat cold. A light jacket for the morning bus stop will be all the kids will need as lows dip to around 50°.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday, March 8. (WAFB)

The front stalls near the coast keeping rain chances in the forecast as mid-level disturbances move by. Off and on rain showers with maybe a rumble or two of thunder will be in the forecast Tuesday through most of Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon activity will diminish.

Upcoming rain chances through Sunday, March 13. (WAFB)

Rain amounts over the two-day stretch could reach 1-2″ in spots. We remain mainly dry on Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday helping to bring another likely rain chance.

Five day WPC rainfall forecast till Saturday, March 12. (WAFB)

The cold front Friday will be a strong Arctic front. It will help sweep out all the rain. The following weekend will be dry but also very cold. A light freeze will be possible Saturday morning and pretty much guaranteed Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach the low 50°s.

A steady warming trend begins Sunday afternoon and carries over into the following work/school week.

