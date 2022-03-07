Ask the Expert
Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida. (Credit: USCG, U.S. Border Patrol, CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say a wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground just off Key Largo, Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies rushed to help the group of migrants, including women and children.

Some 163 people swam ashore in the shallow waters near Ocean Reef Club Sunday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted Sunday night that many of the migrants were in need of medical attention. It was not immediately known how many were taken to hospitals.

An investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

