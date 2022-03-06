Ask the Expert
Warm weather continues, but cold front will bring change

By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the weekend with patchy fog and mild and muggy conditions, and that’s the same weather we have this morning with reduced visibilities.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, maybe an isolated storm. Highs will again be above average, ranging in the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Even through the next couple of days will be warm, most of the ten-day forecast looks noticeably cooler once a cold front comes to town late Monday.

This will give us our best rain chance of the week at 70%, a few storms are possible, but the severe threat is outside of our viewing area at this time.

Stay tuned the next few days in case that changes. Rain chances last through midweek, then drier on Thursday. Highs will only be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday behind the cold front.

