Rain in the work/ school week forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As everyone heads back to work and school following the Mardi Gras holiday week, we’ll need to include an umbrella in what to pack. Rain will be in the forecast each day Monday through Friday although rain chances will vary daily.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WAFB)

We start the week with increasing rain chances. Scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday late morning into the early afternoon as a cold front passes through the local area. This cold front will result in falling temperatures Monday afternoon. Highs will be recorded around lunchtime in the low 80°s with mid 60°s expected by late afternoon. The front stall along the Northern Gulf of Mexico.

HRRR - Future SAT/ RAD for Monday at 12 p.m. (WAFB)

Overrunning moisture and passing mid-level disturbances will be a trigger for more widespread rain Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible each day. Thankfully severe weather will not be an issue. A few spots could pick up as much as 1-2″ over the two day stretch. Rain chances will be lower to conclude the work/ school week. Another cold front will move through on Friday helping to usher out the moisture.

7 Day Rainfall Forecast (WAFB)

Friday’s cold front will also bring a chill to next weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30°s Saturday and Sunday. We might even see a brief/ light freeze one or both mornings. We also spring forward an hour next weekend. So we lose an hour of sleep, but sunrise and sunset will be an hour later.

10-Day Forecast for March 7-16 (WAFB)

Temperatures into the following week will trend warmer with mostly dry weather prevailing.

