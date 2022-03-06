Ask the Expert
No. 7 LSU falls 6-1 to No. 1 Texas in Shriners Classic

LSU pitcher Ty Floyd (9)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOUSTON (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU suffered its second loss of the season to the top team in the land in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday, March 5.

The Tigers fell 6-1 to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. With the loss, LSU dropped to 9-2 on the season.

Ty Floyd started on the mound for the Tigers. He surrendered four runs on five hits and struck out four batters in four innings of work. Samuel Dutton, Trent Vietmeier, and Cale Lansville also pitched for LSU.

Texas did most of its damage in the second inning. The Longhorns scored their first run on a throwing error. Then, a three-run blast to left field by Douglas Hodo III put them up 4-0.

Texas scored a run in the seventh inning on a sac-fly and muffed throw to go up 5-0. A solo home run by Murphy Stehly in the eighth inning made it 6-0.

LSU finally got on the board in the eighth inning. With no outs and the bases loaded, a sac-fly by Jordan Thompson scored Dylan Crews to make it 6-1. The Tigers stranded three runners to end the inning. They stranded a total of 10 runners for the game.

