BR firefighters extinguish bedroom fire Sunday on North Vega

*Note: This is a generic photo
*Note: This is a generic photo(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigator is trying to determine what caused a house fire early Sunday morning on North Vega Drive, according to officials.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at 2250 North Vega Dr. around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 6. One bedroom of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on scene. They extinguished the blaze before it could spread although the rest of the home did receive smoke damage.

The two people living in the home escaped without injury, according to BRFD.

Officials determined that the home did not have electricity, and an investigator was requested to determine the cause of the fire, according to the fire department.

