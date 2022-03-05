Thompson’s off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras

HOUSTON (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU (9-1) took down the Oklahoma Sooners (5-3) 5-4 in dramatic fashion in their first game of the Shriners Classic. The Tigers needed extra innings to beat the Sooners as shortstop Jordan Thompson hit a no-doubt walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 11th inning.

LSU rallied multiple times against Oklahoma to pull off the win. The Tigers scored five runs on nine hits, including six extra-base hits, while the Sooners scored five runs on 13 hits, including six extra-base hits as well.

Oklahoma got things started in the top of the fifth inning as Brett Squires led the inning off with a double and later came around to score on an LSU error to make it 1-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Sooners would add another run on a solo home run from Kendall Pettis to make it 2-0. Then Blake Robertson would hit an RBI single up the middle to make it 3-0, both runs coming with two outs.

The Tigers got on the board in the bottom half of the inning, after Cade Doughty led things off with a double and would score on a Gavin Dugas RBI single to make it 3-1.

The Tigers would tie things up at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning as Doughty launched a two-run home run to right field, his fourth of the season. In the top of the ninth inning, Oklahoma would threaten with a runner on first and third, but Tre’ Morgan would make a great as Robertson lined out into a double-play to end the inning.

In the top of the 10th inning the Sooners would lead things off with a single from Tanner Tredway, Jimmy Crooks would drive in Tredway to give them a 4-3 lead. Oklahoma would load the bases, but the further damage.

In the bottom half of the inning, LSU would tie the game once again as Doughty picked up his third RBI of the game and second double scoring Morgan to make it 4-4.

Thompson would lead things off in the bottom of the 11th inning with his walk-off home run to left field to end the game at 5-4.

LSU will return to action to face No. 1 Texas with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

