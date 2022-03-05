Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man on Evangeline Street from December 2021.

According to detectives, Marquette Alexander, 49, was arrested for his involvement in the shooting death of O.W. Turner on December 16 in the 5000 block of Evangeline St.

Detectives believe that Alexander shot Turner after having a verbal argument.

Turner has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

