Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida

He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students not to give in to the "unconstitutional seizure." (WESH, FLORIDA CHANNEL, JACK PETOCZ, CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida high school student was escorted off campus Thursday after organizing a walkout to protest the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Jack Petocz, a 17-year-old junior, promoted the demonstration on social media, and it spread throughout the state.

Now, he says he’s home consulting lawyers.

Petocz, an openly gay student, previously talked about why he opposed House Bill 1557.

“It’s limiting that safe space at school,” he said.

The bill would ban discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K through three and limits discussions in other grades.

“Students might feel more comfortable at school,” Petocz said. “I know that I was.”

In protest, he promoted school rallies and walkouts on social media and says administrators at Flagler Palm Coast High School gave him the OK. He shared pictures of the rally involving hundreds of students, many waving pride flags.

Petocz wrote in a statement that’s when things took a turn. He says administrators started confiscating the flags but that he “encouraged my fellow students not to give in to the school’s unconstitutional seizure.”

After the rally, he says he was suspended, though the district calls it “administratively removed.”

School district spokesman Jason Wheeler says some of the behavior, including waving flags that could offend someone else, violated the school’s code of conduct.

“That was not acceptable; they were told not to do certain things and they went ahead and did that in the face of the warnings,” Wheeler said.

The spokesman says Petocz’s actions and those of others are currently under review.

Petocz says he’s never been disciplined before, but he won’t be silenced and is proud of what took place despite the personal cost.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

