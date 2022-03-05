Ask the Expert
Slight chance of showers on this warm weather weekend

By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of our next big cold front, we look to be in the warm sector of low pressure, which will give us warm days in the 80s this weekend through Monday.

Today we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s, Sunday we’ll be in the mid 80s with a slightly better rain chance.

Don’t cancel any outdoor activities, since whatever rain we get this weekend will be light and brief.

Warm temperatures continue into the work week with highs in the 80s again Monday, then a cold front will move through our area. This will give us big rain chances, perhaps a few non-severe storms, Monday and Tuesday.

Expect a drastic drop in temperatures, both highs and lows from Tuesday and beyond. We’re remaining cautiously optimistic that the end of the ten-day will be quite nice.

