Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

The Oasis to become The Shed BBQ

The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint will be replacing The Oasis, according to the bar and grill’s...
The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint will be replacing The Oasis, according to the bar and grill’s owner.(The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint will be replacing The Oasis, according to the bar and grill’s owner.

Luke Forstmann, owner of The Oasis, took to social media on Saturday, March 3 to announce the new business venture on Burbank Drive.

“As I said yesterday god closed one door but opened a new door for me,” wrote Forstmann in a Facebook post. “7477 Burbank drive will be opening as the world famous, as seen on Diners drive-in & dives, food network, travel channel, in my opinion top 25 bbq in the nation and two time grand champion whole hog @ Memphis in May, The Shed BBQ!”

“We can’t wait to share some amazing bbq, blues and drinks with everyone,” he added.

On Friday, March 4, Forstmann announced on social media that he would be closing the doors to The Oasis bar and grill.

“We tried something during the height of Covid and had an interesting run for 18 months,” Forstmann wrote. “Volleyball at oasis is going to still kick off for spring league, the food and beverage side of oasis will not open as the bar & grill.”

An official opening date was not released with the announcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU pitcher Ty Floyd (9)
No. 7 LSU falls 6-1 to No. 1 Texas in Shriners Classic
Tari Eason (13) scores 20 points in win over No. 25 Alabama.
Eason clutch as LSU knocks off No. 25 Alabama in OT; Tigers earn 5th seed in SEC Tourney
Trevor Galloway, 29
LPSO: Deputies arrest man for firing gun in parking lot of Denham Springs bar
File Graphic
Boil advisory for some in Livingston Parish
Source: National Kidney Foundation Facebook
BR doctors, community members raising awareness for kidney disease