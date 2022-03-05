The Oasis to become The Shed BBQ

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint will be replacing The Oasis, according to the bar and grill’s owner.

Luke Forstmann, owner of The Oasis, took to social media on Saturday, March 3 to announce the new business venture on Burbank Drive.

“As I said yesterday god closed one door but opened a new door for me,” wrote Forstmann in a Facebook post. “7477 Burbank drive will be opening as the world famous, as seen on Diners drive-in & dives, food network, travel channel, in my opinion top 25 bbq in the nation and two time grand champion whole hog @ Memphis in May, The Shed BBQ!”

“We can’t wait to share some amazing bbq, blues and drinks with everyone,” he added.

On Friday, March 4, Forstmann announced on social media that he would be closing the doors to The Oasis bar and grill.

“We tried something during the height of Covid and had an interesting run for 18 months,” Forstmann wrote. “Volleyball at oasis is going to still kick off for spring league, the food and beverage side of oasis will not open as the bar & grill.”

An official opening date was not released with the announcement.

