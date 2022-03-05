No. 5 LSU drops heartbreaker to No. 10 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU gymnastics dropped their final Southeastern Conference meet of the season to No. 10 Kentucky 197.500-197.450.

With the meet tied at 197.275 apiece and LSU’s Sarah Edwards anchoring their floor routine and she would score a 9.925 to give LSU a total score of 197.450. Kentucky’s Josie Angeny would get a redo on beam, for an apparent equipment malfunction and score a 9.825 to give the Wildcats the win over the Tigers.

LSU would enter the final rotation trailing Kentucky 148.225-148.200, with the Tigers finishing on the floor and the Wildcats on beam. Edwards would lead things with a 9.925 followed by Haleigh Bryant’s 9.900.

Haleigh. Bryant.



Aleah Finnegan would score a 9.825 followed by a pair of 9.800 from Olivia Dunne and KJ Johnson to give the Tigers a score of 49.250. However, the Wildcats would score a 49.425 on beam to give them the slight edge over the Tigers.

After the first two rotations LSU trailed Kentucky 98.825-98.775, the Tigers would score a 49.35 on vault to get things started and Kentucky would score a 49.500 to give them the lead.

Bryant led the way on vault for the Tigers with a 9.950 followed by Sami Durante’s 9.875 and then a pair of 9.850 from Elena Arenas and KJ Johnson.

The Wildcats would then move to vault for their second rotation scoring a 49.325 as the Tigers would score a 49.425 on bars.

