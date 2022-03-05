No. 22 LSU splits doubleheader against Troy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (14-6) split their doubleheader against Troy University (12-3) on Friday, March 4 in the LSU Invitational from Tiger Park. The Tigers trailed in both games, with LSU losing game one 5-4 and then run-ruled Troy 10-2 in the second game, scoring 10 runs in the sixth after being held hitless through the first five innings.

In the first game against Troy Anslee Finch would hit a two-run home run to left field to give them a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Kennedi Gaton would add another run in the top of the fourth inning on a solo home run to center field to make it 3-0.

The Tigers would finally get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning as Georgia Clark hit a three-run home run to left field to tie the game at 3-3, her sixth home run of the season. However, the lead wouldn’t last long for LSU as Troy scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Ali Newland would add another run on a solo home run, her second of the season, to center field to make it 5-4. Ali Kilponen (7-2) got the start in the circle and went 5.1 innings, allowing six hits, five runs, four walks, and six strikeouts.

In the second game against the Trojans, would take advantage of an LSU error with two outs that would lead to the first run of the game to make it 1-0. Libby Baker’s RBI single would give Troy a 2-0 lead.

LSU would be held hitless through the first five innings, but in the bottom of the sixth inning Morgan Cummins would lead things off with a double and later come around to score on a Danieca Coffey RBI single to make it 2-1. Ciara Briggs RBI triple would tie the game at 2-2, and Taylor Pleasants would give LSU their first lead of the day on an RBI single to make it 3-2.

Shelbi Sunseri would tack on three more runs for the Tigers on a three-run home run, her eighth to right field to make it 6-2. Hayden Brown would add another run on a sac-fly to make it 7-2. Coffey would hit the second RBI triple of the inning to make it 8-2 and then Briggs second RBI of the inning on a single would make it 9-2. Raeleen Gutierrez would single in the final run of the inning.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, March 6 against No. 21 UL-Lafayette with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. The Tigers beat the Cajuns on Thursday 4-0.

