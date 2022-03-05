Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Marrero resident fears for her family's safety in Ukraine: ‘It’s more dangerous than Hitler. It’s Satan.’

Local Ukraine family worries
Local Ukraine family worries
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Mama I’ve found some driver, if someone can pick up you, please can you drive?” said Lana Martin.

These are the most recent texts Lana Martin’s mother sent her from Ukraine.

“She said daughter, no, I’m in such bad condition. I cannot drive. I’m in such bad condition.”

Martin shakes with emotion reading them. She only has a few hours a day to communicate with her family as they try to conserve resources.

She carries a photo of her mother, Galina with her everywhere she goes. It’s now been more than a week since Russian forces invaded her native country of Ukraine, not knowing from day to day if she’ll ever speak with her mother again.

“I want very much to help. I want to fly to Poland, and I want to enter Ukraine to find my mom, and to take her and to move… a train, I don’t know train, bus, whatever, taxi driver, but Michael told me you cannot. They closed all the country, you cannot drive, so only thing is to pray,” said Martin.

Her brother Michael now serves in the Ukrainian army, while she says her blind mother escaped to a surrounding village and hides in a stranger’s home.

“She hears bombs, she hears bombs again, bombs, explosion, oh wait I’ll call you back later, and you don’t know exactly when that village would be bombed,” said Martin.

She says she’s disgusted by what Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing to her country, and her family, wishing to turn her feeling of helplessness into action.

“If I would be now in Ukraine I would take a gun and stand with my brother for fighting. I would be fighting with him, I’m ready to die. I want to stand up on a tank and hold those tanks to not go. I would take other women, to hold with women and say come on, come on do it, women will stand up and women will stop those tanks. This is who it is. It’s more dangerous than Hitler. It’s Satan,” said Martin.

Martin with support from her husband, Kerry still holds onto her faith, thankful for American assistance.

“Thank you, thank you, very much from Ukrainians. From all Ukrainians, thank you, you’re our brothers, you’re our sisters,” said Martin.

She ultimately hopes Russians gain the courage to revolt against a dictator.

“Don’t be foolish, stand up, stand up, All the planet now depends on you, Russian people,” said Martin.

There is a rally scheduled to support Ukraine for March 8 at noon at Lafayette Square Park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU pitcher Ty Floyd (9)
No. 7 LSU falls 6-1 to No. 1 Texas in Shriners Classic
Tari Eason (13) scores 20 points in win over No. 25 Alabama.
Eason clutch as LSU knocks off No. 25 Alabama in OT; Tigers earn 5th seed in SEC Tourney
Trevor Galloway, 29
LPSO: Deputies arrest man for firing gun in parking lot of Denham Springs bar
File Graphic
Boil advisory for some in Livingston Parish
Source: National Kidney Foundation Facebook
BR doctors, community members raising awareness for kidney disease