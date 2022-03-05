Ask the Expert
LPSO: Deputies arrest man for firing gun in parking lot of Denham Springs bar

Trevor Galloway, 29
Trevor Galloway, 29(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun in the parking lot of a bar in Denham Springs early Saturday, March 5.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) say authorities were dispatched to Local’s Bar and Restaurant around 2 a.m. after reports of several gunshots being fired.

Sheriff Jason Ard stated, deputies found several spent casings once they arrived.

After investigating, deputies learned 29-year-old Trevor Galloway was involved in firing a weapon in the parking lot, Sheriff Ard said.

Galloway was arrested and is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

LPSO is aware more people may have been involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

