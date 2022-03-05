Ask the Expert
Hit-and-run crash on Airline Highway kills man, injuries woman

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A hit-and-run crash involving three cars has left one person dead and another injured, according to officials.

Baton Rouge Police Department reported that its traffic homicide investigators are looking into a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 5 in the 9300 block of Airline Highway.

According to BRPD, the crash involved a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, and an unknown vehicle.

According to the at-scene investigation, the Impala was traveling north on Airline Highway when it was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. The impact caused the Impala to travel across the median and enter the southbound travel lanes of Airline Highway, and as a result, be struck by a Silverado that was traveling in the southbound lanes.

Police said this collision is believed to have caused the Silverado to veer off the roadway, striking a tree.

According to BRPD, the Silverado’s driver, Tyree Williams, 29, died at the scene from his injuries, and the 34-year-old woman who was driving the Impala was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene without making any attempt to stop or render aid.

According to BRPD, the investigation remains ongoing.

Police urge anyone with any information to contact the Traffic Homicide Unit at 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

