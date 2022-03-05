Ask the Expert
Former McNeese football coach now part of allegations against LSU

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now in his second stint with LSU football, Associate Head Coach Frank Wilson is accused of exposing himself to a female employee during his previous time with the school, The Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting.

The incident allegedly happened during Wilson’s previous time with the Tigers - 2010 through 2015, during which time he was running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He left LSU in 2016 to take the head coaching job at UT-San Antonio, then was head coach of McNeese State University in 2020 and 2021.

He rejoined LSU as associate head coach in December 2021.

LSU has been the subject of an ongoing lawsuit by former LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis that alleges she was retaliated against for reporting sexual harassment Title IX misconduct.

Wilson was not named in the original lawsuit, but in new filings obtained by Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate this week, Lewis claims that Wilson exposed himself to her and kissed another LSU employee without her consent. Wilson is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Lewis said in the filing that she reported both incidents, but that no action was taken.

LSU released the following statement this week: “We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials. Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year.”

